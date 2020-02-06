Funeral service for Harold Wayne Powell 82, are set for 11:00am Saturday at McPeters Funeral Directors Chapel with Bro. Charles Stephenson officiating. Burial will be in the Old Danville Cemetery Harold died February 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 24, 1937 in Alcorn Co. MS. to the late James and Hattie Powell. He was a member of Kemps chapel Baptist Church, severed in the National Guard. He was retired from Wurlitzer and farming. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jack Powell (Vernell); uncle, Ray Powell, nephew, Joe Powell. He is survived by his twin brother, Carroll Lane Powell; niece, Joyce Clement; host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 and Saturday from 10:00 to service time at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the Powell family. Arrangements are under the care of McPeters Inc. Funeral Directors.
