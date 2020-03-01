Hollis W. Powell, 94, went to his final resting place on Friday, February 28, 2020 with his daughter, Patricia and granddaughter, Gina by his side. He was married to the love of his life, Carolyn Campbell Powell for 70 years. Mr. Powell was a three War Veteran. He enlisted in the Navy, serving 2 years during WWII. After the Navy he returned to Stewart, MS to try his hand at farming. He enlisted in the Air Force, serving in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After his retirement from the military, he moved his family to Tupelo, MS in 1968. He began working for the National Park Service at the Natchez Trace Parkway and retired in 1990. He was a member of Edward Springs Baptist Church in Webster County. He loved a good joke, animals and people. He was devoted to his family, especially his four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Powell; daughter, Belinda Powell; parents, Nathanial Wade Powell and Tommie Lee Powell; brothers, Lester, Theo, George, Leo and Sam Powell; sisters, Ellen Pounds and Estelle McFadden. Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Fleishhacker of Belden, MS and Cynthia (Phil) Edwards of Tupelo, MS; son, Micheal (Alicia) Powell of Saltillo, MS; sister, Lorene Carper of Florida; granddaughter, Gina Ward of Pittsburg, KS; Grandsons, Hollis Edwards of Tupelo, MS; Tanner Powell of Lafayette, LA; Tristan Powell of Saltillo, MS. Due to the inclement weather, a graveside service will be held at the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Eupora at noon on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with Rev. James Caffey officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am until 12:00. Burial will follow in Reeds Chapel Cemetery in Webster County. Pallbearers will be Dell Pounds, Jason Pounds, Ronnie Pounds, Bo Powell, Greg Vaughan, Doug Holeman, Honorary Pallbearers are Pete Powell, Donnie Powell, Gina Ward and Tanya Barns. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Bluebird, NMMC Impatient Hospice or Wounded Warriors. Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora is in charge of arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com/
