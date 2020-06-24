TISHOMINGO, MS -- Jeffrey Powell, 44, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, June 26, 12 p.m. at Carter's Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS and Friday, June 26, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Carter's Branch Cemetery. Burial will follow at Carter's Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS.

