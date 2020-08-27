UNION COUNTY -- Jess A. Powell, 43, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his residence in Magee. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 1 at 1 PM at Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Union County. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 1 from 12:30 to 1 PM at Liberty Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.