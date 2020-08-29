Jess Anthony Powell

Jess Anthony Powell, 43, a native of New Albany and a resident of Mt. Olive, MS, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence on Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020. A Graveside Service will be at 1 PM Tuesday, September 1 at the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery near New Albany with Bro. Derrick Finley officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Jess was born October 6, 1976 in New Albany and received his education in the Union County Public School System. He was employed with Alacrity Legal Services of Mississippi and had been a resident of Mt. Olive for the past year. A Christian, Jess will be remembered as a family oriented person and an avid wrestling fan. Survivors include his parents, Charles "Bubba" and Ann Harris Powell of New Albany, three children, Jadyn Powell of Fulton, Makenzie and Jeremy Powell, both of Ocean Springs, a brother, Jason Powell (Tiffany) of New Albany, mother of his children, Kim Powell of Ocean Springs and a very special friend, Angela Vejseli. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Jess's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000

