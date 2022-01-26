Mary Lynn Massengill Powell (65) passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a member of Wheeler United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Services are 1 pm Friday, January 28, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Smart officiating. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-1 pm Friday at the funeral home. Lynn is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Powell of Booneville; her son, Steven Powell (Stephanie) of Booneville; her daughters, Jennifer King (Kevin) of Wheeler and Stephanie Wiginton (Terry) of Hamilton, AL; her brothers, Bob Lewellen of Wheeler and Thomas Lewellen (Shannon) of Las Vegas; her sisters, Becky Pruzek of TX, Sandra Speck of Wheeler and Tessa Jones (Jason) of Baldwyn and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Eugene Massengill; her parents, Robert and Mary Lewellen and her brother, Randy Lewellen. Pallbearers are; Kevin King, Terry Wiginton, Cody Morgan, William King, Weston Powell and Jessie Bearden. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
