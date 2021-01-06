Laymon Royce Powell, 80, departed this life for his life eternal at North Mississippi Medical Center on January 5, 2021. Royce was born near Troy, MS on January 17, 1939 to the late Kermit and Daisy Gillespie Powell and lived in Pontotoc County most of his life. He was a man skilled with his hands and spent his life as a self-employed "old school" carpenter. Royce's handiwork from his life work of building and remodeling is evident all over this area. A great admirer of all God's creation, Royce and Helen enjoyed camping and fishing especially at Enid Lake and Piney Grove. He was an avid fisherman and longtime faithful member of the Endville Baptist Church. A public graveside service will be held at 10 AM Friday, January 8, 2021 at Endville Cemetery in the Endville Community of Pontotoc County. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation except afterwards at the cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Royce is survived by his wife, Helen Hunt Wilburn Powell of Endville, whom he married on April 9, 1998; his children, Bro. Mike Powell (Brenda) of Ecru, Merrill Powell (Gail) of Cherry Creek, Randy Wilburn (Rachel) of Eggville, Coach Perry Wilburn of Belden, and Renae Johnson (Kevin) of Eggville; his grandchildren, AnnaLisa (Blake), Lindsey (Will), Megan (Jacob), Payton, Adrian (Nick), Laken, Tim, Matt (Kim), Brent (Bethany), Logan and Jessica; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Powell (Rachel) of Memphis, TN; and other family members and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Daisy; his first wife, Shirley Powell, who died in 1985; a brother, Burns Powell; and a daughter-in-law, Tracy Wilburn. Pallbearers will be grandsons Tim, Matt, Logan, Brent, Blake, Will, Jacob, and Daniel. Memorials may be made to the Endville Cemetery Fund, C/O Brooks Steele, 88 Endville Road, Belden, MS 38826.
