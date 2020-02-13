PRAIRIE, MS -- Lorean Powell Young, 86, passed away Thursday, February 06, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lake Grove M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Randle Memorial Cemetery.

