Charles S. "Charlie" Powers, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Tishomingo, MS to Darvin and Mary Simpson Powers. He was a carpenter and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Graveside services were held Thursday, March 26 at 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Tishomingo with Bro. Donnie Riley officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS assisted the family. He is survived by his wife Peggy Powers; four children-Michael Powers (Donna), Jeff Powers (Anna), Susan Lewis (Kevin) and Misty Hall (Robbie); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-Dorlin Hall (Ron) and Jackie Walker (Pete) and two brothers-David Powers and Roger Powers (Deborah). He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-James Powell.
