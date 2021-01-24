Frances "Fran" Fitz-Hugh Powers, 85, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a long illness. She was born on November 25, 1935, to Ben and Agnes Fitz-Hugh in Vicksburg. She attended All Saints Episcopal High School and Millsaps College. Fran married the love of her life, Hyde Powers, on August 3, 1957. Fran and Hyde were active members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Columbus. She was also a member and president of the Columbus Junior Auxiliary. She played the piano beautifully, loved animals, and considered her dogs to be family. Six years after Hyde's sudden death in 1989, Fran moved to Lake Village, Arkansas. She attended Faith Fellowship Church and later had church with friends in her home. She loved teaching Bible studies and ministered to many with her gift of hospitality. Fran "Granny" was a devoted grandmother and her deepest desire was to share Jesus' love with her grandchildren. In 2017, she moved to Tupelo to live at Generations Senior Living. Her family would like to express their deep gratitude for the outstanding love and care given to her by her caregivers at Generations. Fran knew, if nothing else, that's where she was supposed to be. Fran is survived by her daughters, Chris Maynard (Rick) of Tupelo, Leigh Anthony of Lake Village, and Pat Stewart (Scott) of Melbourne, Florida; grandchildren, Matt Maynard (Lauren), Molly Nolan (Bentley), Will Anthony (Megan), Frances Johnson (David), Rachel Stewart, Carter Stewart; and great-granddaughter, Thea Nolan. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Hyde Stewart. Graveside services honoring Fran's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus with Priest Sandra DePriest officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Rick Maynard, Matt Maynard, Will Anthony, Bentley Nolan, and David Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 321 Forrest Blvd, Columbus, MS, 39702, or the animal rescue/shelter of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfunrealhome.com.
