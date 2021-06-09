Kathryn Poyner, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Pinnacle of Oxford Personal Care Home in Oxford, MS. She was born February 22, 1929 to Thomas Holland Johnson and Jessie Long Johnson. Kathryn was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching birds, shopping and cooking for her family. Graveside services will be at 3:30 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Jernigan Cemetery, with Rev. David Barnett and Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Jan Robbins (Laine) of Hurricane, MS; her son, Ronald Leggett (Patsy) of Pontotoc, MS; a sister, Emma Lou Bailey of Clarksdale, MS; four grandchildren, Joy Murphy (David) of FL, Kim Daniels (Chris) of Pontotoc, MS, Greg Robbins (Whitney) of Pontotoc, MS and Scott Robbins (Misty) of FL; eight great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Louis Leggett and Cecil Poyner; four sisters and three brothers. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.