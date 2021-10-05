Nae Praseut, at age 70, departed this life after a courageous battle against Covid-19. She died at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo on Monday, October 4, 2021. Born in Vientian, Laos on December 8, 1950, she and her late husband, Pong Praseut, lived in their native country of Laos until coming to Tupelo, Mississippi, USA in 1978 and they made their home here and raised their family here. She worked at Leggett and Platt several years as well as other manufacturers before becoming a full time housewife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Nae was an excellent gardener, a master cook who always cooked plenty and shared many happy meals with family and friends and a superb seamstress. A Buddhist by birth, she and her late husband, Pong, were sponsored for their American citizenship by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and participated in many of their activities. A graveside service will be held at 4 PM Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Tupelo Memorial Gardens on Joyner with Rev. Emily Sanford officiating. Burial will follow. Friends will be received after the graveside service at the cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Nae is survived by her children, Phonekeo "Pon" Langford (John) of Tupelo; Neophandy Praseut of Birmingham, AL, Lanio Strickland of Tupelo, Khamsouk Praseut (Stacey) of Wisconsin, and Kakham Praseut (Amy) of Alabama; and six grandchildren, Drew Langford, Madison Langford, Harmon Hagan, Angelina Hagan, Kyle Praseut and Ryland Praseut. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
