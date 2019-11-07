IUKA -- Barbara Ann Prather, 81, passed away Thursday, November 07, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Inpatient Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, November 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka.

