Captain Ray Dennis Prather, 72 of Acworth, GA died Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:30am at Brickmont Assisted Living. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Helen Prather, Acworth, GA; one daughter Melissa Prather, Acworth, GA one son Jonathon Prather and his wife Rhonda of Concord, NC. Two grandsons Justin Prather and Ryan Prather of Concord, NC. He leaves to share in his memory, one sister Jolene Cummings of Acworth, GA; and five brothers. Eddie Prather(Priscilla) Tupelo, MS; Travis Prather (Teresa) Charlotte, NC; Jarvis Prather (Charlene) Acworth, GA; Roy Prather Jr.(Debra) Kennesaw, GA; Stan Prather of Portland, OR and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Checks made payable to Alzheimer's Association can be mailed to Tiffany Pharris at 258 Lakeside Ter NW, Kennesaw, Ga 30144. If making a donation directly to the Alzheimer's Association, please note "Prather Proud" in the memo section. These donations should be addressed to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL17 Chicago, IL 60601 Attachments area. Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022, 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS, with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11am at Bethlehem MBC, Falkner, MS. the body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sigh the guest registry, please visit www. fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.