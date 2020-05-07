SALTILLO -- Chris Prather, 52, passed away Thursday, May 07, 2020, at his residence in Saltillo following a long battle with cancer. Services will be on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Euclatubba Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 AM to service time. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.