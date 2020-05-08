Robert Christopher Prather, 52, met his Creator from his lifelong residence in Saltillo after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Born on August 28, 1967 to Frances Hutcheson Prather and the late Robert Prather, Chris attended the public schools of Saltillo and graduated from Saltillo High School in 1985. He attended Northeast Miss. Community College receiving a degree in Health Sciences. His working career included retail, medical office assistant and sales before he found his creative talents as a floral designer and worked until becoming disabled for DB's Floral Designs and More in Saltillo. His arrangements were immaculate, creative and simply splendid. Chris loved to engage his friends in conversation, enjoyed pottery of all types, enjoyed the outdoors especially doing yard work and reading. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Saltillo. He will be missed by his beloved family, the family at DB's, and his many friends who always enjoyed his laughter, smile and encouragement. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Today (Sat. 5/9/20) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with his pastor, Dr. Ronnie Hatfield, officiating. Private burial will follow in Euclatubba Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time on Sat. only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. His small but tight knit family includes his Mom, Frances Prather; his sister, Susann, and his brother, David, all of Saltillo; and aunts, Helen Prather Gillespie of Southaven, and Jean Prather Parish (John) of Memphis, and Betty Enlow of Saltillo; uncle, Jerry Prather of Mantachie; and a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Prather, on Aug. 4, 1971. Pallbearers will be Ron Burcham, Ron Robinson, Brian Burrow, Dinky Crowder, Michael Phillips, and Geoffrey Phillips. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Missions Fund, 311 Mobile St , Saltillo, MS 38866. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
62°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 6:54 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.