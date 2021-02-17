Ethan Sinclair Prather, 25, was born September 14, 1995 to the late Kerri Prather and David Prather of Falkner, MS. Ethan departed his life on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Ethan was joined in holy matrimony to Osheuna Prather and to this union two children were born. Ethan enjoyed playing basketball, riding his motorcycles, truck driving, and especially spending time with his family and friends. Ethan leaves to mourn, his wife, Osheuna Prather, two daughters; Payton and Paisley Prather all of Ripley, MS. One God daughter; Sacoyia Sanders of Ripley, MS. One sister; Eberi Bledsoe of Ripley and one brother Devon. Grandparents; Ron and Brenda Davis and Willie and Colene Prather all of Falkner, MS. Two aunts; Keena (Jody) Burns and Rhonda Prather all of Falkner, MS. One uncle; Everett (Buck) (Jamie) Prather of Falkner, MS, father and mother -in- law; Kiko and Tamara McDonald of Ripley, MS and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021 from 11 until time of service. The funeral service will be Friday, February 19, 2021 at 1 pm at Falkner Baptist Church, Falkner, MS. Interment will be followed at Little Hope Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
