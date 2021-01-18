Frances Evelyn Hutcheson Prather, 87, a quiet, gentle soul whose life was spent in service to her God and family, departed this life for her life eternal on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Her death was from the NMMC in Eupora. "Miss" Frances was born on October 8, 1933 in the Tyronza, Arkansas area to the late Marion Luther and Audrey Mable Morgan Hutcheson. Her family eventually settled in the Cedar Hill Community of Lee County. She married Robert David Prather on Dec. 24, 1955 and they made their home in Saltillo every since. Mr. Prather died August 4, l971 leaving his wife with two sons and a daughter on the way. An industrious lady whose values included clean living and hard work, she managed as a single Mother to raise and educate her three children working as a master seamstress at Blue Bell Garment Mfg. Company. After her retirement there, she was the head cook for over a decade at the Seniors Program at Miss. State University's Extension Service Multi Purpose Center on Cliff Gookin in Tupelo. She and her family were longtime faithful members of the Saltillo First Baptist Church, where her cooking skills always found her doing kitchen duty. She loved sewing, enjoyed reading in her younger years but was an avid reader of newspapers until her death. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from the Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her former pastor, Dr. Ken Anderson, officiating. Private burial will follow in Euclatubba Cemetery near Saltillo. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Wed. only at the funeral home. Frances leaves her small but significant family to mourn her passing, her son, David Prather and daughter, Susann Prather both of Saltillo. Several nieces and nephews and her Church family and Saltillo friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Chris Prather, 2 sisters, Jospehine Hutcheson and Gwen Hutcheson and two brothers, James' "Hutch" Hutcheson and Willard Hutcheson. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Saltillo Construction Ministry, 311 Mobile St., Saltillo, MS. 38866. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.