Jerry Prather, 85, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Red Bay Hospital. He was born March 20, 1936, in Lee County to Robert Stacy and Mary Evelyn Cole Prather. He retired from Cook-Coggin Engineers where he worked many years as a crew chief surveyor. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Tombigbee Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, coin collecting, and watching westerns and especially enjoyed being around his grandchildren. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Joseph Jones and Bro. Deron Gillespie officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include his daughters, Vicki Holder (Kevin) of Nolensville, TN, and Mimi Kyle (Brett) of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Memory Knox, Erin Holder, and A.J. Kyle; and two sisters, his twin Jean Parrish (John) of Memphis and Helen Gillespie of Southaven. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Jean Hogue Prather, on February 24, 1990; his parents; and two brothers, Robert Dale and Joseph D. "John" Prather. Pallbearers will be Kevin Holder, Brett Kyle, Austin Knox, George Devaughn, David Devaughn, and Andrew Hess. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey McWhorter and Arthur Devaughn. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 2, and from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Prather family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
