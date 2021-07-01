Mary Ruth Grisham Prather, 95, died peacefully on June 28, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born on July 4, 1925. She was married to Edd Lee Prather until his death in 1986. She was our mother, our grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Most of all, she was our Mammaw. All who knew her have been richly blessed. Mary grew up and lived in Baldwyn, MS, before moving to Clinton, MS, in June of 1986. She was an active member of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison, MS, until her health declined. She loved attending her Sunday School class, worship services, and special senior adult events. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edd Lee Prather; her parents, Willard and Mauveline (Mubby) Grisham; her brothers, Bud Grisham and Jimmy Grisham; her brothers-in-law, Robert Lee and Terry Wingo; her sisters-in-law, Ruth Grisham and Tommie Grisham; her son-in-law, Gary Miller; and grandson, Kenneth Preston Miller. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Little (Larry) of Snellville, GA, Mary Beth Graves (Joe) and Tammy Miller, of Clinton, MS; her sons, Tom Prather (Vicki) of Clinton, and Barry Prather of Tupelo; her sisters, Doris Lee of Clinton, and Joan Wingo of Olive Branch; her brother, Bobby Grisham of Booneville, and her sister-in-law, Hilda Grisham of Grapevine, TX; and her eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Her service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Baldwyn, MS on Friday, July 2, 2021. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, followed by the service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Baptist Children's Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS, 39157, or to the ministry of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
