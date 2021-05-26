Shirley Faye Temple Bell Prather, 76 was born June 26, 1944 to the late Robert and Julie Mae Bell in Tippah County. She joined Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She later joined Christ Victory MBC, where she remained a member until her death. She married Willie Hugh Prather Jr. on August 3, 1960. They were married for 58 years and to this union 5 children were born and 3 were adopted. She retired after 22 years of service from Biltrite Corp Ripley, MS and was a dedicated Heroine for 63 years. She leaves to celebrate her life; Her children: Lisa Prather-Crum of Falkner, MS. Terry (Lupa) Prather of Milwaukee, WI. Michael (Lisa) Prather, Donnell (Apprecia) Prather and Willona (Deontey) Brown all of Ripley, MS. Dominique Prather, Handsome Prather of Ripley, MS. Demontrez Prather of Oxford, MS. Her sister Joan Eggleston of Ripley, MS. 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, May 27th, 2021 from 5pm-7pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Friday, May 28th, 2021 at 1pm at Christ Victory Church, Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
