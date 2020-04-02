Bobby Joe Pratt, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on February 9, 1941 to Orlan and Willie Mae Stegall Pratt. He retired from Spencer's Mfg. where he worked in upholstery. The family will have a graveside service at 10 AM Friday, April 3, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is assisting the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his two daughters, Cynthia Ray (Tommy) of Pontotoc, MS and Pam Sartin of Houlka, MS; one son, Robert Mitchell Pratt of Pontotoc, MS; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Harold Wayne Pratt, a son, Michael Joe Pratt and a grandson, Robert Mitchell Pratt, Jr.
