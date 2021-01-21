Dale Pratt, 49, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Graveside Saturday January 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday January 23, 2021 from 10-11:00 am with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka, MS..

