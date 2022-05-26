David, 63, was born July 17, 1958 to the late Carlena Pratt Crayton and Chess Simmons. He professed a hope in Christ in 2022. He departed this life on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. David attended W.P. Daniel High School. He was employed by the city of New Albany before he retired in 2021. He enjoyed working with his hands, and beautifying his yard. He was always willing to help those in need and he could always make you laugh. David leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Davion Davis, Trena L. (Tommy) Hunt; grandchildren: Angel Garner, Kejuan Jones, Monterio Hunt, Keanna Hunt, Kanye Black, Chelsee Ezell, Christina Johnson; great grand Britten White; his sisters: Rae Robinson, Warrine Beard, Charlene Brown, Margie (Lester) Wray, Peggy Gray, Pennie (Boyd) Sanders; brothers Paul Crayton and Terry Pratt; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sisters: Carrie Patterson, Mary Person, and Sarah L. Pratt. Viewing will be Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. There will be no funeral service and no interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.