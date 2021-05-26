Destiny Chrishea Pratt was born on May 21, 2002, to Katrinia Graham and LeChristopher Pratt in West Point, Mississippi. She was only 19 when she departed this life on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021. Destiny was a member of the Trinity Outreach Center. She was a part of the dance team and youth choir. Destiny attended Tupelo High School, where she was an active student. She was on the Tupelo High School dance team and a member of chorus. Destiny's senior year, she attended Houlka Attendance Center, where she was a part of the basketball team. She graduated with honors and was in the Beta Club. Destiny, also known as "Xclusive Prxncess" became an entrepreneur at an early age. In 2017, Destiny started her own dance team called The Golden Elites. In 2019, she developed her own clothing company called Gemini's World. Destiny started her own hair collection called the Xclusive Luxury Collection. She later became a certified lash technician. Destiny was also an employee of Woodforest Bank. Destiny leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Katrinia Graham; her brother and sister, Zechariah Pratt and Journey Young of Pontotoc, MS; her father, LeChristopher Pratt (Shay) of Pontotoc, MS; her sister, Jamira Davis of Pontotoc, MS; a brother and sister, Kornelius and Khyanna Moore of Houlka, MS; her brothers and sister, Damarius Smith, Quavius Smith, Delania Shephard, and DeMarcus Smith; grandparents; great-grandparents; aunts; uncles; and a host of cousins. Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Friday, May 28, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Houlka High School Gymnasium. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.