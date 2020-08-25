Dustin "Duck" Pratt, 26, resident of the Myrtle Community who will be remembered by many as an outstanding East Union baseball player in earlier years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth following a two year illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Dustin will be at 11 AM Wednesday, August 26 at Ellistown Baptist Church with Bro. Will Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Dustin was born December 31, 1993 in Union County and is the son of Mike and Anissa Barkley Pratt of Myrtle. He was a graduate of East Union High School where he excelled in athletics and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. A Christian, Dustin was employed in the manufacturing industries of Union County before his illness. He will be remembered for his love of racing vehicles and a car and truck enthusiast. Never meeting a stranger, Dustin loved people, humor and his canine friends. Visitation will continue today at the church until service time at 11 AM. In addition to his parents, Dustin is survived by his fiancee, Abigail Twheatt , a host of many aunts, uncles and other family members and friends who dearly loved "Duck". He touched the lives of many. The family request that memorials be directed to the Union County Relay for Life Cancer Society. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pratt family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.