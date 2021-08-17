Michael Lynn Pratt, 56, resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully August 15, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services honoring the life of Mr. Pratt will be at 11 AM Thursday August 19, 2021 at Moss Hill Baptist Church in New Albany with Bro. William Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Pratt was born January 3, 1965 in New Albany, the son of the late George William and Mary Ruth Childers Pratt. He received his education in the New Albany Public School System and was employed as an auto body technician for most of his life. A Christian, Mr Pratt will be remembered for his detail oriented auto body work, his love of drag racing, and his usual morning coffee stops at multiple places throughout Union County. Mr. Pratt lived a full life as a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother, and friend and will be missed by those whose lives he touched most. Visitation will be Wednesday August 18, 2021 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Moss Hill Baptist Church. Those left to share his memories include his wife of 30 years, Anissa Barkley Pratt, one sister, Patricia Armstrong and one brother, Tony Pratt(Liz) both of Myrtle, his special canine companions, "Cooper", "Lulu", and "Bleu", and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He is proceeded in death by his son, Dustin "Duck" Pratt. The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pratt family at nafuneralandcremationcare.com
