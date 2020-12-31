Tlaryan Pratt, 14, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at North MS Medical Center-Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday-Jan. 3, 2021- 1 PM at Robbs Chapel Church. Visitation will be on Sat. Jan 2, 2021- 3 - 5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home- Bruce,MS go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

