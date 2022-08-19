Thomas E. "Tommy" Prentice, Jr., 68, departed this life from his beloved Starkville residence on the late hours of August 18, 2022 after battling ALS. Tommy was the oldest child of the late Thomas E. "Skippy" Prentice and Margaret Ann Harris Prentice, longtime Plantersville residents, born October 31, 1953 in Tupelo. He was married to Kathy Winnfield Prentice of Prentiss County, Ms. They were parents of Alaina P. Phillips (Logan) and Leslie Prentice and enjoyed immensely their grandchildren. He enjoyed a long career in banking in Starkville with NBC, Mercants and Farmers and BankFirst before recently retiring. Tommy was a real piece of work, a wonderful personality, a devout, pure unadulterated MSU Bulldog and a great husband, dad, granddad and friend. A service celebrating Tommy's life will take place at 4 PM Thursday, August 25, 2022 from the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Starkville. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time at the Church. Bring you cowbell for ringing on the Church steps after the service. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving the family. (662 840 5000). A full obituary will follow early next week.
