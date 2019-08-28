JUMPERTOWN -- Billy Wayne Prentiss, 54, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday at 3:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Friday from 1;00 until service time. Burial will follow at Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery..

