BOONEVILLE -- Evelyn Prentiss, 73, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dodds Family Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.