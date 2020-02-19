Evelyn Pearl Prentiss, 73, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Booneville on October 5, 1946, to Vance Iola Lawson and Rosie Pearl Dodds Lawson. She enjoyed flowers and playing cards. Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Trimble and Bro. Muncie Hayes officiating. Visitation will be Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dodds Family Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Richard Thorne, of Booneville; brothers, Eugene Lawson (Ann) and L.P. Lawson, all of Booneville; sisters, Janet Bishop of Baldwyn, Margaret Hayes (Muncie) of Tupelo, Shelia Burcham (Benny E.), and Nancy Lawson, both of Booneville; brother-in-law, Bill Cole of Booneville; sister-in-law, Nita Lawson, both of Booneville; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Keith Thorne; a daughter, Joyce Posey; 2 sisters; and 4 brothers. Pallbearers will be Bill Cole, Ty Koon, Jimmy Smith, Krew Thorne, Muncie Hayes, and Kenneth Lawson. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
