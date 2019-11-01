Tammy Leista Prentiss, 59, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her home in Booneville. She was born in Booneville on July 12, 1960, to Carl Narcell Horn and Garah June Butler Horn. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She graduated Booneville High School in 1978 and went on to college to become a nurse. Her nursing career spanned over twenty-six years before being forced into early retirement due to complications with her health. Services will be 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Booneville Church of Christ with Bro. Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her two sons, Chris Prentiss of Booneville and Matthew Prentiss (Kristina) of Marietta; one brother, David Horn (Lisa) of Booneville; two sisters, Janet Coker (Tommy) of Booneville and Renea Moore of New Site; her grandchildren, Lanah Prentiss, Alyssa Prentiss, Carson Prentiss, and Jackson Prentiss; aunts, Diann Sloan of Saltillo and Wilda Gardner of Booneville; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and June Horn; and her grandparents, Clarence and Vera Butler and Dauzy and Villar Horn. Pallbearers will be Drew Horn, Brad Sloan, Tyler Moore, John David Horn, Wesley Rinehart, and Rick Hare. Honorary pallbearers will be John Gardner, Anthony Harrison, Joey Langston, Gene Sloan, Billy Joe McVey, and Jim Prentiss. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the Booneville Church of Christ Christian Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
