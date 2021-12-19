Jo Kathryn Winders Prescott, 80, died December 17, 2021. She was born on March 17, 1941 to William Dudley and Cora Elizabeth Parks Winders. She was a graduate of New Albany High School and Blue Mountain College. She was a member of the New Albany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, and held several positions in the church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Funeral services will be at the New Albany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church at 3:00pm with Bro. Bill Everett and Stephen Ewing officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am till 2:30pm also at the New Albany Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Eddy Prescott, of sixty years and six months to the day, who she married on June 17, 1961; two daughters, Laurie Kathryn Prescott of Atlanta, Georgia, Ellen Carol Prescott of Birmingham, Alabama; one son William Edward (Bill) Prescott (Frankie); and two beloved grandchildren, Meredith Carol Prescott and Mayes Collin Prescott. She leaves a sister, Mary Elizabeth Winders Lipscomb (Balfour) and two sisters-in-laws, Judy P. Wilbanks and Sheryl P. Aldridge. She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother-in-law, Hall Wilbanks Jr. Pallbearers are; Jake Beck, Jerry B. Beck Jr., Tracey Burgeson, Chad Aldridge, Joey Aldridge, Hunter Huffman, Ben Cherry, Dave Cherry, Matt Cherry, Will Cherry, Brad Aldridge, Balfour Roe and Swayne Huffman. Special thanks to sisters Mary Elizabeth Lipscomb, Judy Wilbanks, and Sheryl Aldridge, and nieces, Elizabeth Hutchins, Kathryn Huffman, Debbie Cherry, Diane Beck, and Janet Burgeson for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to her church New Albany Associate Reformed Presbyterian at 605 MS Highway 15 South or to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
