Annette Presley, 56, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Kilmichael on March 1, 1964, the daughter of James Tharp and Doris Tharp O'Neal. She earned a degree in nursing and worked in hospice for several years. Annette loved playing bingo and working crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed being outdoors and fishing, but most of all spending time with her family who will miss her greatly. Annette leaves behind her three sons, Brad Presley, Chad Presley (Heather), and Thad Presley (Brandi), all of Guntown; six grandchildren, Peyton, Preston, Madison, Nicholas, Hunter, and Ashton; her sister, Debby Harmon of Plantersville; and a special brother-in-law, Chuck Presley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Rondal Keith Presley; her parents; and a brother, Glen Tharp. A service celebrating Annette's life will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Merle Floyd officiating. Chuck Presley will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday within the guidelines of the CDC recommendations. Pallbearers will be Brad, Chad, Thad, Peyton, Chuck, and Dustin Presley. Preston Gray and Hunter Petre will serve as honorary pallbearers. The service will be livestreamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
