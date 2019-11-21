Jerry Taylor "J.T." Presley, age 68, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home in Booneville. He was born July 19, 1951, in Prentiss County to James Taylor Presley and Lorraine Barnett Presley. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Morrow officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscumbia Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret Cole Presley of Booneville; his daughter, Jenny Chittom of Booneville; his son, Josh Presley of Booneville; two sisters, Becky Scott and Jan Trimble of Booneville; four grandchildren, Carly Chittom, Chase Chittom and Chance Chittom, and Casey Presley, all of Booneville; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Casey Presley, and his beloved dog Roscoe. Pallbearers will be Chase Chittom, Chance Chittom, Casey Presley, Charles "Chuck" Ashmore, Jered Ashmore, Justin Ashmore and Mackenzie Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Presley, Jim Barnett, Tony Presley, Tommy Gentry, Ronnie Martin, Ronnie Sappington, Johnny Hopper, Dickie Storey, Joey Pongetti, Steve Barnett, Mitch Howell, Andy Chittom, Greg Ward and Miguel Medina. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and also from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
