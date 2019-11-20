BOONEVILLE -- Jerry "JT" Presley, 68, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery.

