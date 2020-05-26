Michael H. Presley, 56, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital in Tuscumbia, AL. He enjoyed watching Memphis Tigers football and basketball. Additionally, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends, especially camping, which was his last adventure before leaving his earthly home. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Anthony Hatch officiating. Burial will be in the Baldwyn City Cemetery. He is survived by his pride and joy, his sons, Cameron Presley (Katie Winter) and Austin Presley both of Guntown; a special friend Pam Wilson of Saltillo; a sister, Sheryl Kennedy (Charlie) of Cadiz, KY; a brother, Steve Presley (Dawn) of Citrus Springs, FL; mother of his children, Donna Waters; a host of nieces and nephews along with other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Doris Presley. Pallbearers will be Yogi Henry Ryan, Tony Wilson, Jerry Henry, JD Hamilton, Fred Anderson, David Clark and Willie Young. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

