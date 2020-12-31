Sales Presley Tupelo—Sales Marion Presley, 80, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home. He was born July 7, 1940, the son of Sales and Annie Cloyd Presley. He was a lifelong resident of Tupelo. Sales proudly served his country in the United States Army completing three tours in Vietnam. He was a self employed truck driver and also worked for the West Memphis Police Department during which time he was part of the security team for Graceland. His life in his latter days revolved around his grandchildren and family. He is survived by two children, Brad Presley of Pontotoc and Juan "Saleto" Riveria of the Dominican Republic; three sisters, Sybil Clark of French Camp, Andria Diane Yant of Nettleton, and Rhonda Hall (Alan) of Saltillo; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Willis. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Priceville Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Bubba, Charles and Eddie Yant, Michael Willis, and Dallas and Joey Hall. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
