Hershell Wayne Presley, Jr., 62, departed this life for his eternal home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from North Miss. Medical Center. Wayne was born in Tupelo on May 14, 1958 to the late Hershel Wayne Presley, Sr. and Teresa Olene Fowler Presley. A lifelong resident of Nettleton and a Methodist, Wayne graduated from Nettleton High School in 1978. He began his lifelong career in furniture manufacturing first at Lane/ Action Furniture and for the next 27 years, was employed by Peoploungers retiring as Plant Manager in 2005. An avid outdoorsman, Wayne enjoyed the forests and lakes of this area, hunting and fishing and riding 4-wheelers and the Ranger with granddaughter Matti. He loved sports and had been a longtime coach of summer league and tournament softball in Nettleton. He especially enjoyed following his grandson, Gage's, sporting events. From his head to his feet, he was a rabid Alabama football fan. (Roll Tide!) A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jeff Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 11 AM - service time Saturday only at Holland. Private burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Sat. at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Johnson Presley, whom he married July 4, 1980; his son, Wayne Presley, III and wife, Amanda of Booneville; 2 grandchildren he adored, Mattilin Presley and Gage Presley; his siblings, Shelia Loden (Bill, deceased) of Mantachie, Lisa Nichols (James) of Nettleton, Cindy Cooper (Henry) of Savannah, GA, Wendell Jones (Brad) of Mantachie, Wade Presley (Pam) of Nettleton, and Ronnie Presley of Nettleton; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Crystal Nicole Presley in 2004; a granddaughter, Rawlings Clair Presley; and a brother, Robbie Lee Presley; and in-laws, Flossie and Gene Johnson. Pallbearers will be Danny Randolph, Jimmy Ross, Kevin Malone, Kip Loden, Chris Loden, Billy Nichols, James Nichols and Brad Underwood. Honorary pallbearer will be his beloved grandson, Gage. Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Kidney/Liver Foundation, P. O. Box 55802, Jackson, MS 39296.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.