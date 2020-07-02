Robert "Bob" Press, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 7, 1942 to the late Matthew Michael Press and the late Lucinda Ruth Ham Press. He was a member of Fulton United Methodist Church. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and being outdoors. He worked for IBM for 33 years as an electrical engineer before his retirement. After he retired, Bob was not one to just "sit in the house", so he did a variety of other jobs with the most recent being working for Riley's Building Supplies in Mantachie. He was a very talented person and was also a master jeweler. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday July 6, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Burial will be in Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation wil lbe from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday July 6 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Odell Hankins Press of Fulton, son; Tony Michael (Mary Jo) Press of CA, daughters; Penny (Randy) Pruitt of Jacksonville, FL, and Kirra Nikole Press of Fulton, grandchildren; Joshua Matthew (April) Press, Erik Michael (Breanna) Dobbs, Sarah Louise Dobbs, Garner Press, Cody Press, and Cameron Press, several great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter; Shaunacee Nikole Press, and 2 sisters; Bettie Moerbe, and Virginia Allen. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
