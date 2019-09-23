Robert "Bob" Pressley (68) passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. He retired from Cooper Tire after 26 years. Bob was a devout Christian. He was a graduate of Booneville High School and went on to play football at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was a horticulturist. He enjoyed farming, working on cars, fishing, watching sports, reading books and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Services are 7 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Brad Pressley presenting the eulogy and John Tutor officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy Hinds Pressley of Booneville; his daugther, Amanda Williamson (Nate) of Meridian; his sons, Brad Pressley (Laura) of Tupelo and Blake Pressley of Booneville; his sister, Melissa Parker (Travis) of Guntown; his grandchildren, Farrah and Alice Williamson of Meridian and Kynleigh Pressley of Tupelo; his niece, Christy Green (Andy) of Dumas; his mother-in-law, Elese Hinds of Marietta and his special friend, Bill Hinds of Marietta. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Pap" and Fay Pressley; his sister, Martha Bridges; his niece, Casey Parker and his father-in-law, W.C. Hinds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
