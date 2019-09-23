Robert "Bob" Pressley

Robert "Bob" Pressley (68) passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. He retired from Cooper Tire after 26 years. Bob was a devout Christian. He was a graduate of Booneville High School and went on to play football at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was a horticulturist. He enjoyed farming, working on cars, fishing, watching sports, reading books and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Services are 7 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Brad Pressley presenting the eulogy and John Tutor officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy Hinds Pressley of Booneville; his daugther, Amanda Williamson (Nate) of Meridian; his sons, Brad Pressley (Laura) of Tupelo and Blake Pressley of Booneville; his sister, Melissa Parker (Travis) of Guntown; his grandchildren, Farrah and Alice Williamson of Meridian and Kynleigh Pressley of Tupelo; his niece, Christy Green (Andy) of Dumas; his mother-in-law, Elese Hinds of Marietta and his special friend, Bill Hinds of Marietta. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Pap" and Fay Pressley; his sister, Martha Bridges; his niece, Casey Parker and his father-in-law, W.C. Hinds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.