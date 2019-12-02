Ken Prestage, 59, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 30, 1960 to the late L.C. Prestage and the late Jimmie Senter Prestage in Fulton. He was a member of Crossroads Church. Ken enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, woodworking, playing guitar and spending time with his family and friends. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Crossroads Church with Bro. Andy Black officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Tuesday December 3 at Crossroads Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Monica Prestage of Fulton; 4 sons, Shawn Prestage and his wife LeAnna, Zach Rhyne and his wife Amy, Adam Rhyne, and Eric Rhyne, all of Fulton; 10 grandchildren, Caden, Deaton, Rayna Klaire,Weston, Ellison, Jace, Alexis, Mackenzie, Gracelynn, and Erika; 1 brother, Marx Prestage and his wife Sandy of Fulton and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
