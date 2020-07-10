HATLEY -- Martha Prestage, 82, passed away Thursday, July 09, 2020, at her home in Hatley. Services will be on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God in Amory. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Keyes Cemetery.

