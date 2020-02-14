William Grady "Bill" Prestridge, 53, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home in Splunge. He was born on April 26, 1966 to Gary L. "Buddy" Prestridge and Wendy Fant, but was reared by his grandparents, Homer and Florence Prestridge. Bill was a truck driver for many years and loved being over the road. He was multi-talented and could do anything and he had a great love for farm living. He was Baptist. Family was important to him and he had a special relation with his Aunt Glenda Taylor and late Uncle Doc Taylor; and his niece, Red. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Detroit, AL. Survivors include 3 sons, William Andrew Prestridge of Amory, Taylor Jones of Aberdeen, and Sean Southard of Tupelo; his mother, Wendy Fant (Richard) of Columbus; one granddaughter, Joie L-aine Thompson; three sisters, Dorothy Nell Grant of Aberdeen, Pam Sutton of Sulligent, and Michelle Pearson (Greg) of Corinth; two brothers, Jimmy Prestridge of Middleton, TN and Gary Prestridge, Jr. (Kim) of Water Valley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kayla N. Prestridge; his father, Gary "Buddy" Prestridge; grandparents, Homer and Florence Prestridge; and by a nephew, Joshua Wayne Sutton. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 12:30 until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.