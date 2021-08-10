Dorothy Mazei Prestwich, 69, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home in the Dorsey Community. She was born April 13, 1952 to the late Louise Lesley Mazei and the late Margaret Bufford Mazei. With four small children, Dorothy took a leap of faith and returned to school at the age of 40. She earned her Bachelor of Education from Delta State University and began her career teaching Special Ed in the Clarksdale Municipal School District. In her first years teaching, she piloted a Special Education Inclusion program in a K-12 school with great success. Dorothy poured her heart and soul into education. She put great care into curating lessons and creating an environment for learning that was also fun. While fostering education in her classroom, Dorothy also continued her own education. She went on to earn her Master's Degree in Education from Delta State University, Educational Specialist Degree from The University of Mississippi, and Doctorate of Education from The University of Mississippi. When her time in the classroom was complete, she entered administration where she devoted her time to Curriculum Development and later went on the serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Education for Clarksdale Municipal Schools. Though she no longer worked directly with students, her passion for their education did not stop. She worked tirelessly on developing programs and writing grants to help the district foster the best environment for learning. Dorothy was also an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, which promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Countless colleges regarded her as a mentor and friend. Dorothy retired in 2017 and moved to Fulton, MS to enjoy spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. In retirement, Dorothy spent her time tending her collection of flowers and plants, serving her community through providing meals to the homeless and underfed, knitting for the various babies joining her close and extended circle, and remaining active through classes at PowerZone Gym. She was an active member of The Sycamore Church and was always looking for an opportunity to connect and serve. Services will be 11:00 am on Friday August 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Burton and Dennis Dupree officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fulton City Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her children: David (Laura) Prestwich, Chloe' (Bryce) Prestwich, Sarah (Aaron) Busby, Michael (Kris) Prestwich; grandchildren: Benjamin Williams, Emaline Williams, Riley Prestwich, Anna Katherine Busby, Walker Prestwich; sisters: Elizabeth Mazei, Lesley Johnson. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil Bertram Prestwich; sisters: Twinkle McCoy, JoAnne Daniels; brother, Jerry Mazei Pallbearers are Mikey, Bryce, Aaron, Jason, Boyce, Farris, David Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.