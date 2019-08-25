PONTOTOC -- Geneva Prewitt, 98, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on 10 AM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on 5 to 7 PM Monday and from 9 to 10 AM Tuesday at funeral home. Burial will follow at West Heights Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.