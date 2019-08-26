Geneva Jane Washington Prewitt, age 98, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 11, 1921 to Thomas Doran Washington and Miney May Segars Washington. Geneva graduated from high school, Nursing School and Beauty School and worked for many years. She lived for her husband Ottis, and for her "boys" which included her grandson, Bryan. She taught young children at church, served as a Cub Scout den mother, and was available to fill any need at school, for which her "boys" were quick to volunteer her services (homeroom mother and anything else that would come along). Her home was always open to visitors, and often included a meal of home-grown home-canned vegetables or her famous biscuits that she had learned to make at age twelve, from her mother. Geneva lovingly cared for her husband during his illness, and in his absence again started to hand quilt. Today her quilts are dispersed to family and friends all over the world. She was always willing to share her knowledge and skills, but with the caveat, "I won't do it for you, but I'll tell/show you how, and watch you do it. " She must have realized long before we did that she was actually showing us how to live. Services will be at 10 AM Tuesday at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Ritchie officiating with burial to follow in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her two sons, James Ottis Prewitt and wife Regina and Samuel Newell Prewitt and wife Ellen; one sister, Frances Janette W. Hood; a self- adopted daughter/ dear neighbor, Billie Holloway; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Geneva is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ottis Newell Prewitt; and four brothers, Sherman O'Neal Washington, Gurney Atwell Washington, Corbett Rayburn Washington and Clifford Donald Washington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Monday and from 9 to 10 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
