Alice Price,79, passed away at the Meadows Nursing Facility on Tuesday, September 16, 2020. She was a seamstress for Lucky Star Mfg. and Joyner Fields in Sherman. She was a homemaker, loved to play bingo and she was a Baptist. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. David Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Joyner Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Faye Melton (Riley) of Ratliff; son, Michael Price of Kirkville; grandchildren, Robin Johnson, Ryan Melton, Drake Price, Aaron Price and Layla Price; (8) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Earl and Ludie Angle Hampton; husband, Mack Price; (1) sister; (3) brothers; (1) grandson-in-law. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
