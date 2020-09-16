BALDWYN -- Alice Price, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Meadows Nursing facility in Fulton. Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Joyner Family Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.